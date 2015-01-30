FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise to 5-month high amid hopes for rate cut
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rise to 5-month high amid hopes for rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a near five-month high on Friday as investors bought banks amid growing expectation of an interest rate cut within days and miners rose along with a rebound in commodities prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 18.8 points or 0.3 percent to 5,588.3 at the close of trade, its highest since Sept. 5 and its seventh straight day of gains. The index added 1.6 percent for the week and is up 3.3 percent for January.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 15.8 points or 0.3 percent to finish the session at 5,744.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
