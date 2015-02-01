Australia shares to slip on growth, political, rate uncertainty

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Monday, with buyers' appetite likely to be tempered by weak U.S. growth, a pending Australian rate decision and uncertainty in Canberra after conservatives suffered a shock rout in a state poll. Bounces in copper, coal and oil prices and a weaker Aussie dollar should buoy resources stocks and help limit market losses. Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,518.0 to sit at a 70.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close after a weaker session on Wall Street. The Australian benchmark rose 0.3 percent to a near five-month high last Friday. Speculation over a possible party revolt against Australia's conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott grew on Monday following an emphatic voter backlash in a state poll over the weekend and a slump in his personal approval rating. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,737.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)