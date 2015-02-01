FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2015

Australia shares to slip on growth, political, rate uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Monday, with buyers' appetite likely to be
tempered by weak U.S. growth, a pending Australian rate decision
and uncertainty in Canberra after conservatives suffered a shock
rout in a state poll.
    Bounces in copper, coal and oil prices and a weaker Aussie
dollar should buoy resources stocks and help limit market
losses.    
    Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to
5,518.0 to sit at a 70.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close after a weaker session on Wall
Street. The Australian benchmark rose 0.3 percent to a near
five-month high last Friday.
    Speculation over a possible party revolt against Australia's
conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott grew on Monday following
an emphatic voter backlash in a state poll over the weekend and
a slump in his personal approval rating. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,737.2 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
