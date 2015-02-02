FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit new 4-month high on rate cut hopes
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit new 4-month high on rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed to a fresh four-month high on Monday as investors shrugged off lacklustre economic figures from the United States and China to bet on an expected central bank rate cut pumping extra cash into equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent or 36.98 points to 5625.3, its highest since Sept. 5. The benchmark has risen for each of past eight sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 12.69 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5756.69. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.