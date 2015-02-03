FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally to 7-year high after rate cut
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rally to 7-year high after rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged to a near seven-year high on Tuesday after the central bank cut interest rates, ending doubts it will take further action to spur the economy and encouraging investors to switch out of bonds and into stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up a third of one percent until the afternoon when the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates, sending the benchmark into a rally to close up 1.5 percent or 82 points at 5,707.4, its highest since May 2008.

The index has risen for each of the last nine sessions, and has risen 5.5 percent since the start of 2015.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index firmed 0.4 percent or 25.3 points to finish the session at 5,781.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.