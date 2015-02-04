FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally for a 10th session, NZ stocks pause
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rally for a 10th session, NZ stocks pause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares scaled a near seven-year peak on Wednesday in a winning run stretching 10 straight sessions, a day after a rate cut at home stoked expectations for further monetary stimulus, while New Zealand stocks were subdued.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 69.9 points or 1.2 percent to 5,777.3, at the close of trade. It climbed as far as 5,805.1, the highest since 2008, with the benchmark up nearly 7 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch firmer at 5,785.32, having added 3.3 points. The index climbed to a record high of 5,820.0 last week. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.