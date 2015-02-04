FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on weak commodities
February 4, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping on weak commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Thursday as sliding oil and iron ore prices should
weigh on the heavyweight resources sector.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a
weak start after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2 percent.
    The local stock index futures dropped 10 points or
0.2 percent to 5,716, a 61.3-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Wednesday. 
    The benchmark index scaled a near seven-year peak in the
last session, continuing a winning run stretching 10 straight
sessions.
    National Australia Bank NAB.AX is due to provide a limited
update for the first quarter ended December.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged
in early trade at 5,783.9.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
