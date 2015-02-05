FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares extend winning streak as banks rally
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares extend winning streak as banks rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s share market rose for an eleventh straight session on Thursday to reach a fresh seven-year closing high as three of the big four local banks scaled record peaks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.6 percent at 5,811.0, having earlier touched 5,819.1 - a high not seen since May 2008. The index has risen 9.5 percent in 11 sessions, a feat not seen in over five years.

A late rally in bank stocks helped offset losses in the energy sector, which fell on a renewed slide in oil prices.

Commonwealth Bank reached A$93.29, while Westpac Bank hit A$36.54. ANZ retested its all-time high of $35.07 first reached nearly a year ago.

National Australia Bank, which reported a 6 percent gain in first-quarter cash profit, climbed to a 15-month high of A$37.03. However, it was still some way off its record peak of $44.84 set back in 2007.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 12.3 points, to finish at 5,797.6. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.