Australia shares set for cautious start, China worries weigh

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open on a cautious note on Monday following surprisingly weak trade data in China, a key trading partner, and after a sell-off in U.S. shares late last week. Stock index futures edged up 6.0 points to 5,758, a 62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark index ended 0.1 percent higher at 5,820.2 on Friday, its highest in nearly seven years. Highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy, trade data released on Sunday showed exports fell 3.3 percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 11.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,786.13 in early trade.