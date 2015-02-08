FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for cautious start, China worries weigh
February 8, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set for cautious start, China worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open on a cautious note on Monday following surprisingly weak
trade data in China, a key trading partner, and after a sell-off
in U.S. shares late last week.
    Stock index futures edged up 6.0 points to 5,758, a
62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index.
The benchmark index ended 0.1 percent higher at 5,820.2 on
Friday, its highest in nearly seven years.
    Highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy,
trade data released on Sunday showed exports fell 3.3 percent
from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far
worse than analysts had expected. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 11.46
points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,786.13 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
