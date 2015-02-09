FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on China data, end 12-day winning streak
February 9, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall on China data, end 12-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early losses on Monday but closed lower to end a 12-session winning streak, weighed by resources stocks following surprisingly weak trade data in China.

Financials turned around in late trading when bargain hunters emerged, while gains in healthcare and energy shares also helped.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell to 5,814.9 points at the close of trade. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on Friday to its highest in nearly seven years. The index gained 9.6 percent in the last 12 sessions to match the longest winning streak on record seen in 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 28.02 points to finish the session at 5,769.57. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
