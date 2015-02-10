FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on hopes of a Greek debt deal/CBA
#Financials
February 10, 2015

Australia shares seen higher on hopes of a Greek debt deal/CBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
about 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for a
Greek debt deal that helped Wall Street post gains, but a fall
in oil prices could hurt energy stocks. 
    Resources stocks may face downward pressure after falls in
copper, base metals and gold prices overnight. 
    Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia are likely
to rise after the bank recorded higher-than-expected earnings.  
    The local share price index futures rose 24 points
to 5,777.0, a 23.5-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 14.3 points in the
 previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.9 points
to 5,781.0 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

