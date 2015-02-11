FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to rise on iron ore, reporting season hopes
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to rise on iron ore, reporting season hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as
investors bet overnight gains in the iron ore price will boost
resources and that company reporting season will bring
encouraging results.
    The local share price index futures was up 14
points or 0.2 percent at 5738 in early trading, a 31-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    The benchmark fell 31.5 points or 0.5 percent to 5769.1 at
the close of trade on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 13.4
points or 0.2 percent to 5775.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

