Australia shares fall for a fourth straight session
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
February 12, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall for a fourth straight session

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.44 percent on Thursday, their fourth consecutive drop, pushed lower by weakness in banks, resources and consumer staples while muted earnings guidance from major companies dampened sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 25.5 points to 5,743.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 39.9 points to finish the session at 5,749.32. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
