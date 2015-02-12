Australia shares expected to rise as Ukraine, Greece resolutions in sights

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Friday after Ukraine, Russia and key European nations agreed a deal that may lead to a ceasefire and Greece said it will talk to creditors about fixing its debt problem. Gains in the oil price and other key commodities overnight are also likely to help lift stocks after four straight sessions of declines. The local share price index futures rose 30 points, half a percentage point, to 5,747, a 3.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close>. The benchmark fell 25.5 points to 5,743.6 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, down 0.9 points at 5748.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)