Australia shares expected to rise as Ukraine, Greece resolutions in sights
February 12, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares expected to rise as Ukraine, Greece resolutions in sights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise
on Friday after Ukraine, Russia and key European nations agreed
a deal that may lead to a ceasefire and Greece said it will talk
to creditors about fixing its debt problem.
    Gains in the oil price and other key commodities overnight
are also likely to help lift stocks after four straight sessions
of declines.
    The local share price index futures rose 30 points,
half a percentage point, to 5,747, a 3.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close>. The benchmark fell
25.5 points to 5,743.6 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, down
0.9 points at 5748.1 in early trade.
    
 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
