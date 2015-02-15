FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher on firm commodities, NZ stocks dip
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on firm commodities, NZ stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
with a firm tone on Monday with higher iron ore, coal and oil
prices buoying battered resources stocks at the start of a big
week for company results.
    Share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to
5,851.0, but that was a 26.5-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark
rose 2.3 percent in the last session, having touched a
seven-year peak of 5,893.5.
    Australia's top coal transporter, Aurizon Holdings,
is due to publish first-half results.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.5
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.