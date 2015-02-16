FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wary start for Australia shares seen as Greek talks break down
February 16, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Wary start for Australia shares seen as Greek talks break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a cautious start on Tuesday after talks between Greece and its
European lenders broke down, a disappointing outcome that is
sure to take a toll on risk appetite.
    An absence of lead from Wall Street, which was shut on
Monday for a public holiday, will ensure a lacklustre open.
 
    The local share price index futures ended a
shortened overnight session at 5,833.0, a 55.7-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 5,760.10 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
