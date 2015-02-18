FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares jump 1 pct to near 7-yr high, Toll takeover buoys
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares jump 1 pct to near 7-yr high, Toll takeover buoys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday to their highest level since May 2008, bolstered by a $5.1 billion takeover of Toll Holdings and on broad-based gains across all sectors.

The positive mood also allowed the market to navigate past weak corporate earnings, pushing the index to 5,915.7 points, up 57.49 points at the close of trade. The benchmark eased 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

Toll Holdings rose 47.2 percent after Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd agreed a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover of the Australian freight and logistics firm.

“The big news today has been the takeover offer for Toll Holdings ... which has lit a fire under the bulls,” Chris Conway, Head of Research at Australian Stock Report, said in a note.

“The bulls generally love a juicy M&A deal and that’s what they have focussed on today, rather than some of the poor results from other companies.”

Ardent Leisure, Insurance Australia and Primary Healthcare slumped 5-15 percent on dismal earnings.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 0.15 percent or 8.85 points to finish the session at 5,741.36. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.