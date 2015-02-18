FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may pause after recent rally
February 18, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares may pause after recent rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
take a breather on Thursday tracking a weak Wall Street and
after domestic shares jumped to their highest since May 2008.
    Miners and energy-related stocks are expected to fall
following a drop in gold, oil and iron ore prices. Iron ore fell
back to near its lowest in almost six years on Wednesday.
 
    The local share price index futures was mostly
unchanged overnight, sitting at a 41.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1
percent on Wednesday.
    Jupiter Energy announced it will shut oil
production after price falls. 
    Virgin Australia forecasts improved year after
posting small H1 profit 
    AMP annual net up 32 pct, below forecast
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

