Australia shares may pause after recent rally

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to take a breather on Thursday tracking a weak Wall Street and after domestic shares jumped to their highest since May 2008. Miners and energy-related stocks are expected to fall following a drop in gold, oil and iron ore prices. Iron ore fell back to near its lowest in almost six years on Wednesday. The local share price index futures was mostly unchanged overnight, sitting at a 41.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Wednesday. Jupiter Energy announced it will shut oil production after price falls. Virgin Australia forecasts improved year after posting small H1 profit AMP annual net up 32 pct, below forecast New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)