FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares retreat as earnings, commodities weigh on investors
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares retreat as earnings, commodities weigh on investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated from a seven-year high on Thursday, as a patchy reporting season prompted investors to sell while falls in key commodity prices overnight weighed down resources stocks.

After opening higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index soon lost ground to close down 11.5 points or 0.2 percent at 5,904.2 points. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest level since May 2008, and is up 9 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.1 points to finish the session at 5726.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.