Australia shares seen opening steady, taking cues from earnings
February 19, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen opening steady, taking cues from earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
cautiously on Friday with weaker oil and nickel prices weighing
on resources stocks, while more earnings, including from gas
producer Santos and health insurer Medibank, will help set the
tone.
    
The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to
5,873.0 to sit at a 31.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.6
points to 5,727.8 in early trade.
    
Shares in Telstra Corp Ltd will be in the frame after
it announced the surprise retirement of Chief Executive David
Thodey after nearly six years in the job. Telstra has promoted
CFO Andy Penn to replace Thodey on May 1. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
