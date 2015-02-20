FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end lower for a second day; flat for the week
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end lower for a second day; flat for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.4 percent on Friday weighed down by financial, energy and resources counters and as corporate earnings continued to disappoint investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.7 points to 5,881.5 at the close of trade, still in sight of a 7-year high.

The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on Thursday but was up 0.07 percent in the week.

The index, which is up about 9 percent so far this year, is however expected to give up some gains as valuations remain high. It is trading at 14.2 times its 12-month forward earnings, higher than its 10-year average.

STW Communications and Transpacific Industries were the top index losers on Friday after dismal earnings. Energy-related stocks were battered down while miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue fell 0.8 and 2.4 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.4 percent, or 22.72 points, to finish the session at 5,748.95. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
