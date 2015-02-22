FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to fall as mixed earnings eclipse Greek bailout relief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
fall for a third straight session on Monday as the impact of a
commodity price collapse on company profits outweighs any relief
that Greece stuck a bailout deal with the eurozone.
    Greek and euro zone finance ministers agreed last week to
extend the heavily indebted country's financial rescue by four
months, cutting the risk it will run out of money next month and
possibly be forced from the single currency area.
    But the relief comes during a mixed-bag Australian company
reporting season, with several mining and energy companies
announcing declining earnings as a result of dramatic falls in
iron ore and oil prices in the past year.
    On Monday, miners Bluescope Steel and Atlas Iron
, mining contractor Boart Longyear and energy
firm Caltex Australia all announce results.
    Before the market opened, the local share price index
futures was up 14 points at 5859, a 22.5-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
fell 22.7 points to 5,881.5 at the close of trade on Friday,
having touched a 7-year high earlier in the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9.6 points
to 6758.6 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by William Hardy)

