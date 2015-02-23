FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak start seen for Australia shares as oil prices slump
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Weak start seen for Australia shares as oil prices slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on Wall
Street, with investors looking to a flurry of company earnings. 
    The local share price index futures shed 0.3
percent to 5,877.0, a 31-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark
eased 0.5 percent in the prior session, but remained within
sight of a seven-year peak touched last week.
    Mining giant BHP Billiton is expected to have a weak start
after its U.S. ADRs slipped 1.1 percent. The company
reported a 12 percent fall in its interim results.
  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.