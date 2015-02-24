Australia shares edge up, buoyed by BHP and QBE

(Adds quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses as investors shrugged off a decline in earnings from some resources and financial firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.9 points to 5,921.0 by 02:31 GMT, within sight of a seven-year peak of 5,946.8 touched last week.

Basic materials lead the gains with packaging firm Orora up nearly 6 percent after it reported a 23 percent increase in net profit. It scaled a record peak of A$2.23 to be last at A$2.14.

Global miner BHP Billiton jumped 2.5 percent to A$32.940, having briefly skidded after posting a 31 percent drop in half-year profit. Yet, it beat market forecasts and flagged further belt-tightening to withstand tough conditions.

The country’s largest insurer, QBE Insurance Group, bounced 5.3 percent to its highest in five months even though its annual profit fell short of estimates.

Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the focus was now on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s testimony later on Tuesday and Wednesday with much uncertainty over whether Yellen would echo the dovish tone of the last Fed meeting or reaffirm June for its first rate hike.

Flight Centre Travel Group was the top outperformer even as it reported a decline in net profit. The company reaffirmed it would achieve its 2014/15 profit guidance, sending its shares 10 percent higher to A$38.800, a peak not seen in more than three months. Flight Centre issued a profit warning in December.

New Zealand stocks were weaker with the benchmark NZX-50 index down 0.4 percent at 5733.22, as a mixed bag of company results and weakness in energy stocks weighed.

Part-privatised power company Mighty River Power slipped 2.5 percent to NZ$3.29 after it reported a sharp fall in first-half profit as it took a hit from exiting overseas geothermal businesses.

Fellow energy stock Genesis Energy was down 1.3 percent to NZ$2.23 as it reported a strong lift in profit but said it faces headwinds in reaching its full year earnings forecast.

The softness spread to other listed power stocks - Contact Energy < CEN.NZ> and Meridian Energy - with the market’s energy sub-index down 0.9 percent.

Among other reporting companies, agribusiness PGG Wrightson rose more than 2 percent to a four-year high of NZ$0.53 after reporting a 47 percent increase in first-half profit. (Editing by Eric Meijer)