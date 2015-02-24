FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen to open higher after Fed comments
February 24, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen to open higher after Fed comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Wednesday with resources stocks likely to underpin
gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door
open for a later than mid-year interest rate hike.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a
strong start following a 1 percent rise in its U.S. ADRs
, with investors looking to more earnings results,
including engineering firm Worley Parsons.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent, or 24 points, but that was an 18-point discount to the
close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday.
The benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last session, near a
seven-year peak touched last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent or 39.2 points to 5,762.5 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by David Gregorio)

