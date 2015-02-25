FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hit 7-year peak, NZ shares hit record high
February 25, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit 7-year peak, NZ shares hit record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged to a fresh seven-year closing high on Wednesday as rises in oil and metals prices prompted investors to overlook another mixed bag of company earnings and buy resources stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.9 points, to 5944.9 at the close of trade, its third straight day of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index surged to a record high amid an upbeat reporting season, gaining 2.1 percent, or 119.3 points, to finish the session at 5842.3. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

