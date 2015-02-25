Australia shares set to open lower as investors retreat from 7-year high

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, as prices retreat from the previous session's seven-year peak while investors digest another day of what is expected to be a mixed bag of earnings results. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to sit at a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent in early trade after hitting a record closing high the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)