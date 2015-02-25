FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to open lower as investors retreat from 7-year high
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower as investors retreat from 7-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, as prices retreat
from the previous session's seven-year peak while investors
digest another day of what is expected to be a mixed bag of
earnings results.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent 
to sit at a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1
percent in early trade after hitting a record closing high the
previous session.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.