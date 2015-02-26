FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set open flat, resources stocks weaker
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set open flat, resources stocks weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a steady
to weaker opening on Friday, held back by resources companies
hit by weaker iron ore and oil prices. Results from market
heavyweight grocer Woolworths will also steer
sentiment.        
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to
5,885.0 to sit at a 23.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent
on Thursday.  
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.4 points
to 5,859.3 in early trade.    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
