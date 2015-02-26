Australia shares set open flat, resources stocks weaker

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a steady to weaker opening on Friday, held back by resources companies hit by weaker iron ore and oil prices. Results from market heavyweight grocer Woolworths will also steer sentiment. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,885.0 to sit at a 23.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.4 points to 5,859.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)