Australia shares reverse losses; up 0.8 pct for the week
February 27, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares reverse losses; up 0.8 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 27(Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to rise 0.3 percent on Friday led by a late rally in banks and telecommunications shares, overshadowing weakness in the consumer staples sector after Woolworths shares slumped.

Woolworths shares fell 9.5 percent, the most since Oct. 2008, after it warned full-year earnings will come in at the bottom end of consensus estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.3 points to 5,928.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday after hitting a seven-year peak earlier in the week. The index gained 0.8 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.29 percent or 16.79 points to finish the session at 5,878.47. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

