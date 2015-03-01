FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to open higher, attracting yield seekers
March 1, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares set to open higher, attracting yield seekers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares may inch up at
the open on Monday as investors snap up stocks for their yield
as expectations rise for another rate cut in Australia this
week.
    Mining stocks, however, could slip on worries about U.S. and
Chinese growth.
    
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to
5,918.0, to sit at a 10.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to
5,885.3 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)

