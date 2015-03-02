Australia shares hit fresh 7-year high on China rate cut

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a fresh seven-year high on Monday as a Chinese rate cut pushed up resource stocks while growing expectations of a domestic rate cut prompted investors to buy banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.1 points or 0.5 percent to 5,958.9 by the close of trade, its highest close since January 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed to a record high, adding 14.2 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5,892.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)