FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit fresh 7-year high on China rate cut
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit fresh 7-year high on China rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a fresh seven-year high on Monday as a Chinese rate cut pushed up resource stocks while growing expectations of a domestic rate cut prompted investors to buy banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.1 points or 0.5 percent to 5,958.9 by the close of trade, its highest close since January 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed to a record high, adding 14.2 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5,892.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.