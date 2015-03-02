Australia shares seen firmer on U.S. lead, RBA in focus

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to track Wall Street higher on Tuesday, although caution will prevail ahead of a keenly awaited policy decision by the central bank. The local share price index futures rose a modest 0.2 percent to 5,954.0, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed at a fresh seven-year high on Monday. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its policy review on Tuesday and will announce its decision at 0330 GMT. Analysts are split on whether the RBA will cut the cash rate again, following last month's quarter-point reduction to a record low 2.25 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 5,881.07 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)