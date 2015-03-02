FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen firmer on U.S. lead, RBA in focus
March 2, 2015

Australia shares seen firmer on U.S. lead, RBA in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
track Wall Street higher on Tuesday, although caution will
prevail ahead of a keenly awaited policy decision by the central
bank.
    The local share price index futures rose a modest
0.2 percent to 5,954.0, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed at a fresh
seven-year high on Monday.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its policy review
on Tuesday and will announce its decision at 0330 GMT.
    Analysts are split on whether the RBA will cut the cash rate
again, following last month's quarter-point reduction to a
record low 2.25 percent. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 5,881.07 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

