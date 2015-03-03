Australia shares set for a weak start

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 3 years ago

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, where stock
retreated from record highs, but firmer oil prices are likely to
provide some support.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, a 23.9-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The index fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday
after reaching a seven-year intra-day high. 
    The market will be watching for the fourth-quarter GDP
report at 0030 GMT.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.17
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

