FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares still suffering from post-RBA blues
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares still suffering from post-RBA blues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower for a second session on Wednesday, with high-flying bank stocks suffering another bout of profit taking.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 32.3 points, to 5,901.6, extending Tuesday’s 0.4 percent decline.

All the big four banks ended lower, led by a 0.9 percent fall in Westpac Bank. Investors were still trying to get over their disappointment that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) did not cut interest rates on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent, or 19.6 points, to 5,874.1. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.