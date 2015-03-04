Australia shares still suffering from post-RBA blues

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower for a second session on Wednesday, with high-flying bank stocks suffering another bout of profit taking.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 32.3 points, to 5,901.6, extending Tuesday’s 0.4 percent decline.

All the big four banks ended lower, led by a 0.9 percent fall in Westpac Bank. Investors were still trying to get over their disappointment that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) did not cut interest rates on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent, or 19.6 points, to 5,874.1. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)