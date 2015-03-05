FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares pare losses to finish flat
March 5, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares pare losses to finish flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares wiped off early losses to finish mostly flat on Thursday after falling for two straight sessions, helped by a late rally in consumer staples shares while miners continued to be laggards on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.04 percent, or 2.61 points, to 5,904.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday, after hitting its highest level since early 2008 on Monday.

Woolworths rose 1.6 percent, department store operator Myer ended up 4 percent while Wesfarmers , which operates the Coles brand of supermarkets, finished 1.2 percent higher.

The index is up 9.1 percent so far this year but is set for its poorest weekly performance since Jan. 16.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 17.31 points to finish the session at 5,856.77. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)

