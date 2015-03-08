Australia shares seen tracking Wall St lower

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking a fall on Wall Street after strong U.S. employment boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates sooner rather than later. The local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent to 5,826.0, a 72.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index ended flat on Friday, but shed 0.5 percent on the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,873.55 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Walsh)