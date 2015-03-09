FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall St lead
March 9, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall St lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
recover some losses on Tuesday a day after suffering their
biggest one-day fall in two months thanks to a rebound on Wall
Street.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent to 5,827.0, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index slid 1.3 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 5,894.6 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

