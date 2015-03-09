Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall St lead

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to recover some losses on Tuesday a day after suffering their biggest one-day fall in two months thanks to a rebound on Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,827.0, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index slid 1.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,894.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)