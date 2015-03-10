Australia shares rebound on strength in banks, NZ steady

(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s share market found some reprieve on Tuesday, a day after suffering its biggest one-day fall in two months as a rebound in banks helped offset losses in mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was 24.8 points, or 0.4 percent, higher at 5,846.1 by 0200 GMT, reversing some of Monday’s 1.3 percent drop.

Investors took heart after Wall Street climbed on more billion-dollar takeover deals, which helped soothed jitters about the prospect of a mid-year interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

“The U.S. market didn’t see any major follow-through selling last night and that has given us some encouragement,” said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, adding: “We’ve seen a snap back in the banks.”

The big four banks were all firmer led by a 1.5 percent rally in Westpac Bank. That helped counter weakness in some mining shares, which continued to suffer from falling iron ore prices. Rio Tinto shed 1.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index was marginally firmer at 5,897.03, within striking distance of last week’s record high as investors chased selected small and mid-cap stocks.

Among the stronger performers, albeit on modest volumes, were outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu up 2.7 percent to NZ$1.52, oil refinery operator New Zealand Refining up 2.3 percent to NZ$2.65, and carpet maker Cavalier up 11.1 percent to $0.50.

Telecommunications company Spark, the market’s biggest stock, was down 1.5 percent at NZ$3.25, with smaller falls for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Fletcher Building also weighing.

The company reporting season has ended leaving investors to look for bargains and yield in a market that is seen as well priced.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Thursday’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary statement for confirmation that rates will be on hold for the foreseeable future. (Editing by Richard Pullin)