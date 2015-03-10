FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares set for a weak start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
fall on Wednesday, tracking weakess on Wall Street, which ended
lower on expectations of a mid-year rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
    Falling metals and oil prices are likely to put further
pressure on resources- and energy-related stocks. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.8
percent, a 61.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday.
    Australian consumer confidence and mortgage lending data are
due later in the day.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 5,856.31 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on.

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

