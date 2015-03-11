Australia shares pare losses as rate cut expectations firm

* Shares fall more than 1 pct on Fed rate hike expectations

* Weak Australian data may still mean Australia rate cut

* Resources hit by sluggish commodities (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed hefty early losses on Wednesday as weak local economic data raised hopes of a second 2015 rate cut while resources stocks fell as iron ore prices languished at record lows.

Shares fell more than 1 percent at the start of trading as expectations built that the U.S. Fed will lift rates for the first time in nearly a decade, slowing the inflow of capital into equities.

But the losses narrowed by mid-session after official data showed home loans fell more than expected in January, supporting economists’ expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates as soon as May.

“The Fed’s doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the RBA but if we look at some of the housing numbers, the Australian economy needs more stimulus and it will probably come through in May,” said IG Markets dealer Chris Weston.

“Certain Aussie stocks do very well out of a falling Aussie dollar environment,” he added, noting the U.S. dollar had strengthened along with expectations of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

By 0126 the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent or 37.1 points at 5787.

Mining stocks accounted for most of the losses, with iron ore majors BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group down 5 percent and Rio Tinto down 1 percent as the demand from steel-hungry China continues to slow.

Among energy firms, Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy each fell about 1 percent as the oil price weakened.

The banks fared better, with Westpac Banking Corp off by 0.3 percent, National Australia Bank down 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 0.2 percent.

Westfield Corp, the global spin-off of the shopping centre giant, gained 3 percent after U.S. No. 1 Simon Property Group Inc offered $14.4 billion for rival Macerich Co , suggesting Westfield may also receive a bid.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index was down 0.4 percent to 5,863.10, a one week low, with investors turning cautious following offshore weakness and the pending central bank statement.

The softer tone was led by falls in the market’s top stocks, with Spark down 0.9 percent, with smaller falls for Fletcher Building and Sky City.

Synlait Milk hit a one-and-a-half year low of NZ$2.75 after revealing threats had been made to poison New Zealand baby formula and other products unless the use of 1080 pesticide is stopped by the end of the month.

The stock trimmed its losses and last traded unchanged.

The market was also weighed by a handful of stocks, including Air New Zealand, Ebos and Trade Me , paying out their six-monthly shareholder dividends.