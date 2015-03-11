FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares erase some losses as rate cut hopes ease resources pain
March 11, 2015 / 5:49 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares erase some losses as rate cut hopes ease resources pain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares clawed back hefty early losses on Wednesday as growing expectations of a second 2015 rate cut generated support even as resources stocks followed key commodity prices lower.

After falling more than 1 percent at the start of trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index partially recovered to close down 0.5 percent or 31.0 points at 5793.2. The index has fallen in five of the past seven sessions and lost more than 3 percent over the same period.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 25.7 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5862.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

