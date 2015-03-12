FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares stage biggest rally in a month on upbeat jobs data
March 12, 2015

Australia shares stage biggest rally in a month on upbeat jobs data

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose the most in a month on Thursday as better-than-expected jobs data encouraged investors to shrug off dwindling chances of an imminent rate cut to buy blue-chip yield stocks.

After falling slightly at the open, the S&P/ASX 200 index recovered following the mid-morning data release to close up 1 percent or 57.0 points at 5850.2, its biggest one-day advance since Feb. 13.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 24.8 points or 0.4 percent to finish the session at 5886.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
