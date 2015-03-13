FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares ease, NZ stocks set new heights
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares ease, NZ stocks set new heights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Friday, led by losses in mining and financials, putting the index on track to end the week sharply lower - in contrast with New Zealand stocks which scaled another all-time high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7 percent, or 39.8 points to 5,810.3 points. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily rise in a month.

The one bright spot came from the telecommunications sector after TPG Telecom offered to buy domestic Internet services provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion. Shares in iiNet surged 25 percent and TPM’s were up 18 percent.

New Zealand NZX-50 index scaled another record peak of 5,911.6 to end the session 0.4 percent higher at 5,908.58. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.