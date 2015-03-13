Australia shares ease, NZ stocks set new heights

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Friday, led by losses in mining and financials, putting the index on track to end the week sharply lower - in contrast with New Zealand stocks which scaled another all-time high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7 percent, or 39.8 points to 5,810.3 points. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily rise in a month.

The one bright spot came from the telecommunications sector after TPG Telecom offered to buy domestic Internet services provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion. Shares in iiNet surged 25 percent and TPM’s were up 18 percent.

New Zealand NZX-50 index scaled another record peak of 5,911.6 to end the session 0.4 percent higher at 5,908.58. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)