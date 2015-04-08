FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open with a mixed tone, NZ stocks soft
April 8, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open with a mixed tone, NZ stocks soft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 9 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
have a cautious start on Thursday with a steep fall in oil
prices set to take a toll on the energy sector.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower
after its U.S. ADRs fell 1.1 percent.
    The local share price index futures edged up just
0.1 percent to 5,963.0, a 4-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark
added 0.1 percent in the last session and remained in sight of a
seven-year peak of just under 6,000.    
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 5,849 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

