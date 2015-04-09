FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open cautiously, NZ shares steady
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open cautiously, NZ shares steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a cautious start on Friday, after Wall Street ended higher
and global miner BHP Billiton set to open sharply lower
following another slide in its U.S. ADRs.
    The local share price futures index edged up 0.3
percent to 5,951.0, a 16-point premium to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.5
percent on Thursday, but remained within sight of a seven-year
peak of 5,996.9 set last month.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index open unchanged
at 5,841.8 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
