FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close on positive note as energy stocks rebound
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close on positive note as energy stocks rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday with utilities and energy sectors making solid contributions as oil prices regained some ground.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.6 percent at 5,968.4, taking gains this week to 1.2 percent. The benchmark index ended the week not far a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 reached last month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch firmer at 5,847.4. On the week, it was 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.