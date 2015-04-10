Australia shares close on positive note as energy stocks rebound

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday with utilities and energy sectors making solid contributions as oil prices regained some ground.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.6 percent at 5,968.4, taking gains this week to 1.2 percent. The benchmark index ended the week not far a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 reached last month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch firmer at 5,847.4. On the week, it was 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)