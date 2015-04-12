FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen holding short of 6,000
#Financials
April 12, 2015

Australia shares seen holding short of 6,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open cautiously higher on Monday buoyed by rises offshore, but
worries over the toll that sliding iron ore prices are taking on
miners, their suppliers and the economy are likely to keep the
market below 6,000.    
    
The local share price futures index rose 0.4 percent to
settle at 5,975.0, a 6.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent last
Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent
to 5,837.1 in early trade.
    
Iron ore miners will be in the frame after Atlas Iron 
announced late on Friday that it would stop all mining to
staunch losses as iron ore prices had slumped far below its
breakeven price.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
