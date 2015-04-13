FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall after weak Chinese trade data
April 13, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall after weak Chinese trade data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 13(Reuters) - Australian shares gave up early gains to finish slightly lower on Monday after weak trade data from China deepened concerns about sputtering economic growth in Australia’s No. 1 trading partner.

China’s export sales contracted 15 percent in March while import shipments fell at their sharpest rate since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The S&P/ASX 200 index turned negative after the data was released and fell 8.07 points, or 0.1 percent, to end the session at 5,960.3. Earlier, it hit an intra-day peak of 5,996.4, its highest level since March 3. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent on Friday.

Over the past month the benchmark has unsuccessfully attempted to breach the 6,000-point mark, a level not seen since February 2008.

Resources stocks were the hardest hit on Monday with major miners BHP Billiton down 2.4 percent and Rio Tinto falling 2.8 percent. Consumer staples, industrials and technology stocks also ended in the red.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.12 percent or 6.96 points to finish the session at 5,854.32. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

