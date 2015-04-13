FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen weaker, NZ opens steady
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen weaker, NZ opens steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street, with
the heavyweight resources sector likely to feel the pressure,
again.
    Local share price index futures dipped 0.3 percent
to 5,935.0, a 25.3-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark edged 0.1
percent lower in the last session, having touched its highest in
five years. 
    Over the past month the index has unsuccessfully attempted
to breach the 6,000-point mark, a level not seen since February
2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at
5,854.74 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
