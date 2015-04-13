Australia shares seen weaker, NZ opens steady

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street, with the heavyweight resources sector likely to feel the pressure, again. Local share price index futures dipped 0.3 percent to 5,935.0, a 25.3-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent lower in the last session, having touched its highest in five years. Over the past month the index has unsuccessfully attempted to breach the 6,000-point mark, a level not seen since February 2008. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at 5,854.74 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)