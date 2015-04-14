Australia shares slip as investors baulk at 6,000, iron ore weakness

* Falls short of 6,000 level

* Iron ore putting pressure on miners

* Consumer sentiment sluggish (Adds quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday as investors baulked at the prospect of pushing the benchmark over 6,000 points and sold mining stocks such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto amid the slump in the price of iron ore.

The world’s fourth largest iron ore miner, Fortescue Metals Group, said it would make its employees work more days to offset the sinking of the commodity’s price to 10-year lows.

Investors sold down mining giants BHP and Rio after credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s said a day earlier that it may soon downgrade them and Fortescue because of lower ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 11 points to 5,949.1 by 0235 GMT, its second consecutive decline. Since hitting 5,996.9 in early March, the index has failed in a few attempts to break through the key psychological barrier of 6,000.

“We’re caught between a rock and a hard place,” said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy.

“The market has failed a number of times at 6,000 and it looks like we’ll need significant impetus to get through that point.”

BHP and Rio led the declines, down 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while Fortescue recovered 0.3 percent after hitting a six-year low a day earlier.

Bluescope Steel dipped 3.5 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target. Gold major Newcrest Mining dropped 2.3 percent after the precious metal’s spot price fell overnight.

Large retailers lost ground amid concerns consumer sentiment will remain sluggish following Australia’s surprise decision not to cut interest rates this month. The country’s biggest grocer, Woolworths, declined 1.6 percent, while Wesfarmers , owner of Woolworths rival Coles, lost 1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index edged up 7.48 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,861.81, supported by gains in property shares after data showing a rise in house prices to a record high.

Commercial property firm Precinct Properties rose 1.3 percent, while Kiwi Property rose 1.2 percent.

Offsetting the gains was a 1.8 percent slide in A2 Milk , while dairy co-operative Fonterra’s share trading fund slipped 0.6 percent to match the previous day’s all-time low.

Both dairy processors came under selling pressure ahead of an expected slide in global dairy prices at an auction on Wednesday, as global demand slows just as supply ramps up. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)