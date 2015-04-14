FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Australia shares retreat from 6,000 barrier as iron ore slumps
April 14, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Australia shares retreat from 6,000 barrier as iron ore slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to April 14)

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday as investors backed away from testing 6,000 points on the benchmark index, selling mining stocks like BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto amid a slump in iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 13.7 points to 5,946.6, its second straight decline. Since hitting 5,996.9 in early March, the index has failed in a few attempts to break through the key psychological barrier of 6,000.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 27.8 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5882.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

